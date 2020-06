Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

This spectacular ocean view beach house rental is located one house from the strand on a quiet walk street in Hermosa Beach. Walk or bike to award winning restaurants and high end shops in Hermosa Beach or Manhattan Beach. The custom 2 story beach house boasts 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. There is a wonderful boutique guest suite located adjacent to the garage that has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom complete with a TV and refrigerator. This wonderful beach oasis has an open floor plan with a fabulous entertaining patio along with a BBQ. The property has a relaxing outdoor jacuzzi to take advantage of after a long day of playing in the surf and sand. Lots of windows to allow light and beach air to circulate throughout the property. Multiple doors open to the patio to expand the entertaining space and to separate the outdoors from the indoors. The ocean view balcony is perfect for relaxing with a sunset cocktail or a morning cup of coffee. The beach house features spectacular ocean views and cool ocean breezes and comes with its own 2 car garage. Landlord pays all utilities! Please text/call agent for showings tenant on property *No Pets Available June 1st