Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

North Hermosa Guesthouse/ Crash Pad or Office - 1925 Beach Drive- Coming Available Now through the end of January. Possibly available month-to-month afterward. Light-filled studio (no bedroom but has a Queen size Murphy Bed) across the alley from beach and Strand was designed by Daryl Olesinski, photographed by Julius Schulman and published internationally. On quiet walk street with an ocean view. Beautiful kitchen, telescoping doors which open to private deck, radiant heated terrazzo floors, washer and dryer included, huge bath, 1 car semi-covered parking, enclosed outdoor shower. Nothing else like it in the MB/HB sand section. Quietest beach location, halfway between the piers. Short walk to The Bottle Inn, Martha's and The Green Store as well as all of the shops and restaurants on Pier Ave. All utilities included (water, gas, electricity). No Pets.