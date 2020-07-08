All apartments in Hermosa Beach
1925 Beach Drive

1925 Beach Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
North Hermosa Guesthouse/ Crash Pad or Office - 1925 Beach Drive- Coming Available Now through the end of January. Possibly available month-to-month afterward. Light-filled studio (no bedroom but has a Queen size Murphy Bed) across the alley from beach and Strand was designed by Daryl Olesinski, photographed by Julius Schulman and published internationally. On quiet walk street with an ocean view. Beautiful kitchen, telescoping doors which open to private deck, radiant heated terrazzo floors, washer and dryer included, huge bath, 1 car semi-covered parking, enclosed outdoor shower. Nothing else like it in the MB/HB sand section. Quietest beach location, halfway between the piers. Short walk to The Bottle Inn, Martha's and The Green Store as well as all of the shops and restaurants on Pier Ave. All utilities included (water, gas, electricity). No Pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

