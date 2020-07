Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beach living at its finest! Come see this recently remodeled 2 bed 1 1/2 bath upstairs apartment in the Hermosa Sand section! Just TWO BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH!! Enjoy the ocean breezes from the large balcony off the living room. Brand new, completely remodeled kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar and dining area. Gorgeous wide plank wood flooring. Can be furnished or unfurnished. Laundry on premises, includes one parking spot with plenty of street parking on Manhattan Ave.