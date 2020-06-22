1728 The Strand

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill microwave accessible

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible bbq/grill internet access

2018 & 2019 “Best in Class” (vacation corporate rental) for small businesses in Hermosa Beach.The Casa Grande is your perfect location to come relax, retreat and rejuvenate in the sun of Hermosa Beach.This home offers panoramic ocean views from the open area great room or step out and onto the most pristine beach in So Ca. The Grande’s ocean front deck welcomes your family to ocean breezes, BBQ’s or your own private reading spot to relax in the sun. The Casa Grande offers a fully equipped kitchen, crisp linens, plus beach towels, chairs and umbrellas. The home is equip with new flooring, new kitchen appliances and new furnishings through-out this beach home dream. All bedrooms and living areas are on the first floor and accommodated with cable tv’s, wireless internet throughout the home and deck areas. Bask in the warmth of the California sun at Hermosa Oasis on The Strand.