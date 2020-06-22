164 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with beautiful limestone counters and floors, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets. Two spacious master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Private deck off kitchen. Private two car garage (tandem) with built-in storage cabinets. Customized closets in both bedrooms. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cabinets. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL ! Can come furnished or unfurnished. Multi level with 2 1/2 baths. Coming soon and will start showing April 1, 2019. One year lease. Pets negotiable with added deposit. Shown by appointment only. www.jamico.com



Small secure and gated complex with only 5 units and central courtyard with tables and fire pit. Walk across the street to access the beach and the Strand.



