164 Hermosa Avenue

Gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with beautiful limestone counters and floors, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets. Two spacious master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Private deck off kitchen. Private two car garage (tandem) with built-in storage cabinets. Customized closets in both bedrooms. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cabinets. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL ! Can come furnished or unfurnished. Multi level with 2 1/2 baths. Coming soon and will start showing April 1, 2019. One year lease. Pets negotiable with added deposit. Shown by appointment only. www.jamico.com
Small secure and gated complex with only 5 units and central courtyard with tables and fire pit. Walk across the street to access the beach and the Strand.
