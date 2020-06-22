All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 164 Hermosa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
164 Hermosa Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

164 Hermosa Avenue

164 Hermosa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

164 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dcde8ab02e ----
Gleaming Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen with beautiful limestone counters and floors, stainless appliances, cherry cabinets. Two spacious master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Private deck off kitchen. Private two car garage (tandem) with built-in storage cabinets. Customized closets in both bedrooms. Laundry room with washer and dryer and cabinets. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL ! Can come furnished or unfurnished. Multi level with 2 1/2 baths. Coming soon and will start showing April 1, 2019. One year lease. Pets negotiable with added deposit. Shown by appointment only. www.jamico.com

Small secure and gated complex with only 5 units and central courtyard with tables and fire pit. Walk across the street to access the beach and the Strand.

Cable Available
Ceramic Floor
Dual Pane
Fridge
Gardener
Hardwood
Range
Recently Remodeled
Shower Doors
Trash
Washer & Dryer
Water
Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
164 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 164 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
164 Hermosa Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 164 Hermosa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 164 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 164 Hermosa Avenue does offer parking.
Does 164 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Hermosa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 164 Hermosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 164 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 164 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Hermosa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles