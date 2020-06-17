16 The Strand

Amenities

This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach. The boardwalk is right out your front door and is perfect for walks, biking, running and strolling to shopping, restaurants and Hermosa and Manhattan Piers. The Cottage is decorated in darling beach decor for a comfortable stay with wonderful linens, towels and amenities. The downstairs Master bedroom has a Queen bed, three full size bedrooms and the upstairs Master has a King. There is a BBQ, decorative fireplace, two car garage plus one extra parking spaces in the driveway and parking pass. ) A perfect house for Executive Stays or if renovating your home. Be close by to everything.

Available for 30 day plus rentals or long term. The house is furnished but can be emptied out for a long term tenant.

Come enjoy our Charming Cottage on the Strand and live the good life.