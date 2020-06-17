All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach, CA
16 The Strand
16 The Strand

16 The Strand · (310) 766-8441
Location

16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach. The boardwalk is right out your front door and is perfect for walks, biking, running and strolling to shopping, restaurants and Hermosa and Manhattan Piers. The Cottage is decorated in darling beach decor for a comfortable stay with wonderful linens, towels and amenities. The downstairs Master bedroom has a Queen bed, three full size bedrooms and the upstairs Master has a King. There is a BBQ, decorative fireplace, two car garage plus one extra parking spaces in the driveway and parking pass. ) A perfect house for Executive Stays or if renovating your home. Be close by to everything.
Available for 30 day plus rentals or long term. The house is furnished but can be emptied out for a long term tenant.
.
Come enjoy our Charming Cottage on the Strand and live the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 The Strand have any available units?
16 The Strand has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 The Strand have?
Some of 16 The Strand's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
16 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 16 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 16 The Strand offer parking?
Yes, 16 The Strand does offer parking.
Does 16 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 The Strand have a pool?
No, 16 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 16 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 16 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 16 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 The Strand has units with dishwashers.
