1512 Hermosa Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Renovated 3 br + bonus room, 2.5ba freestanding townhouse-style home with an unbeatable beach lifestyle location 5 doors to the sand and 2 blocks to the Hermosa Pier and Downtown. Walk to everything! Ocean and sunset views from living room and master bedroom. Extensive remodel in 2013 with designer selected materials including new hardwood floors, stone counters, cabinets/bath vanities, bathroom tile, lighting, paint and fixtures. High ceilings and sunny western exposure at upper living room level lend an airy, coastal feeling. All three bedrooms on the middle level. Master suite features ocean views, private bath and walk-in closet. Lower floor consists of bonus room with closet that provides extra space for home office/guests/storage and laundry room with built-in ironing board and a ton of storage cabinets plus two working counters for folding, etc. Usable outdoor spaces include a large, inviting deck that flows from the living room (perfect for enjoying the views, outdoor dining and BBQ's) and additional deck off the bedrooms. 2 car garage plus one driveway spot. Firm no pet policy.