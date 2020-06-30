All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Location

1512 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Renovated 3 br + bonus room, 2.5ba freestanding townhouse-style home with an unbeatable beach lifestyle location 5 doors to the sand and 2 blocks to the Hermosa Pier and Downtown. Walk to everything! Ocean and sunset views from living room and master bedroom. Extensive remodel in 2013 with designer selected materials including new hardwood floors, stone counters, cabinets/bath vanities, bathroom tile, lighting, paint and fixtures. High ceilings and sunny western exposure at upper living room level lend an airy, coastal feeling. All three bedrooms on the middle level. Master suite features ocean views, private bath and walk-in closet. Lower floor consists of bonus room with closet that provides extra space for home office/guests/storage and laundry room with built-in ironing board and a ton of storage cabinets plus two working counters for folding, etc. Usable outdoor spaces include a large, inviting deck that flows from the living room (perfect for enjoying the views, outdoor dining and BBQ's) and additional deck off the bedrooms. 2 car garage plus one driveway spot. Firm no pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Hermosa Avenue have any available units?
1512 Hermosa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Hermosa Avenue have?
Some of 1512 Hermosa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Hermosa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Hermosa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Hermosa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Hermosa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1512 Hermosa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Hermosa Avenue offers parking.
Does 1512 Hermosa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Hermosa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Hermosa Avenue have a pool?
No, 1512 Hermosa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Hermosa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1512 Hermosa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Hermosa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Hermosa Avenue has units with dishwashers.

