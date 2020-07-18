144 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Detached townhome (feels like a single family home) with 3 beds, 3.5 baths just a few steps to the sand! All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets and each room has its own bathroom. This beautiful home has an open floor plan perfect for family and for entertaining as you flow from the kitchen to dining area to living room to wet bar and to the balcony facing west. There is a door next to the wet bar area going to the large roof deck with an amazing ocean view. Perfect place to watch the sunset! Master suite with walk-in closet, balcony, fireplace, and en-suite bathroom – his and hers bathroom sink, separate shower, jetted tub, and separate toilet. This home as a private yard, 2 car garage, additional 2 car parking on the driveway. Walking distance to cafes, restaurants, and bars.