Hermosa Beach, CA
144 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

144 Manhattan Avenue

144 Manhattan Avenue · (310) 308-1806
Location

144 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,250

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached townhome (feels like a single family home) with 3 beds, 3.5 baths just a few steps to the sand! All 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets and each room has its own bathroom. This beautiful home has an open floor plan perfect for family and for entertaining as you flow from the kitchen to dining area to living room to wet bar and to the balcony facing west. There is a door next to the wet bar area going to the large roof deck with an amazing ocean view. Perfect place to watch the sunset! Master suite with walk-in closet, balcony, fireplace, and en-suite bathroom – his and hers bathroom sink, separate shower, jetted tub, and separate toilet. This home as a private yard, 2 car garage, additional 2 car parking on the driveway. Walking distance to cafes, restaurants, and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
144 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 144 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
144 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 144 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 144 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 144 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 144 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 144 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 144 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 144 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 144 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
