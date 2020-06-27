All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 137 LYNDON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
137 LYNDON Street
Last updated February 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

137 LYNDON Street

137 Lyndon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

137 Lyndon Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your picture perfect, California Beach home! Just steps from the gorgeous Pacific Ocean, this lovely Oasis is perfectly situated for year round fun. Start your day with a cup of coffee on the private roof deck with stunning unencumbered views and let the sound of rustling waves be your new life soundtrack. Entertain your heart out in this spacious, open and bright home. Lovingly maintained and updated, truly the perfect beach house. Walk to the beach, weekly farmers markets, shops and restaurants and more! 2 car attached garage plus long driveway for an additional 2 cars! Other features include central heating and A/C, alarm ready, recessed lights, vaulted ceiling and skylight in living room, laundry closet, wine refrigerator and professional appliances in kitchen. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 LYNDON Street have any available units?
137 LYNDON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 LYNDON Street have?
Some of 137 LYNDON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 LYNDON Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 LYNDON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 LYNDON Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 LYNDON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 137 LYNDON Street offer parking?
Yes, 137 LYNDON Street offers parking.
Does 137 LYNDON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 LYNDON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 LYNDON Street have a pool?
No, 137 LYNDON Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 LYNDON Street have accessible units?
No, 137 LYNDON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 LYNDON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 LYNDON Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles