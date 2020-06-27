137 LYNDON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to your picture perfect, California Beach home! Just steps from the gorgeous Pacific Ocean, this lovely Oasis is perfectly situated for year round fun. Start your day with a cup of coffee on the private roof deck with stunning unencumbered views and let the sound of rustling waves be your new life soundtrack. Entertain your heart out in this spacious, open and bright home. Lovingly maintained and updated, truly the perfect beach house. Walk to the beach, weekly farmers markets, shops and restaurants and more! 2 car attached garage plus long driveway for an additional 2 cars! Other features include central heating and A/C, alarm ready, recessed lights, vaulted ceiling and skylight in living room, laundry closet, wine refrigerator and professional appliances in kitchen. This is a must see!