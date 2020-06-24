All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Find more places like 134 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
134 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

134 Manhattan Avenue

134 Manhattan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hermosa Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

134 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for privacy with a view, this one is for you! Detached, tri-level townhouse, with new carpets, hardwood, and an amazing floor plan! Located in the southern part of Hermosa Beach away from the noise and traffic of Pier Ave however, it is just one block from the beach! Unobstructed, panoramic ocean views with a huge rooftop deck yet private and secluded living when inside the home. Upgraded kitchen with fully granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms each with en-suite and newly upgraded bathrooms, two marble fireplaces, living room wet bar, large breakfast area, private balcony, and attached 2-car garage. List price also includes: washer/dryer, built-in Bose surround sound system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
134 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 134 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 Manhattan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 134 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 134 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 134 Manhattan Avenue offers parking.
Does 134 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Manhattan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gallery
414 2nd St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Similar Pages

Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles