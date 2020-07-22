All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated December 11 2019

132 Longfellow Avenue

132 Longfellow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

132 Longfellow Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Less than one block from the beach, this OCEAN VIEW upper unit is in the best neighborhood in North Hermosa Beach. Hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, and oversized deck with built-in BBQ perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Longfellow Avenue have any available units?
132 Longfellow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Longfellow Avenue have?
Some of 132 Longfellow Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Longfellow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Longfellow Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Longfellow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 Longfellow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 132 Longfellow Avenue offer parking?
No, 132 Longfellow Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132 Longfellow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Longfellow Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Longfellow Avenue have a pool?
No, 132 Longfellow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 132 Longfellow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Longfellow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Longfellow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Longfellow Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
