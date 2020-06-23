All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

1309 CYPRESS Avenue

1309 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this beautiful townhome in the heart of Hermosa Beach. This light & bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an amazing open floor plan. All 3 bedrooms are on the same floor with a wonderful en-suite master bedroom, walk in closet and patio. The spa like master bath is complete with granite, dual sinks, separate shower & a wonderful spa tub. The upper main floor is very bright with an open living space connected to the true chef's kitchen. Which includes newer stainless steel appliances, a 6-burner range, wine fridge, and a large island. Hardwood floors, fireplace, powder bathroom, and 2 balconies round out this level. Retreat all year long to the extra large, private roof top deck featuring a peek a boo ocean views. Sit back and enjoy the Hermosa Beach life style. Just a short walk to the beach, pier, all new restaurants, farmers market and award winning schools. Includes private 2+ car, tandem parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue have any available units?
1309 CYPRESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue have?
Some of 1309 CYPRESS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 CYPRESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1309 CYPRESS Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 CYPRESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1309 CYPRESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1309 CYPRESS Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 CYPRESS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 1309 CYPRESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1309 CYPRESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 CYPRESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 CYPRESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
