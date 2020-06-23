1309 CYPRESS Avenue

Amenities

Don't miss this beautiful townhome in the heart of Hermosa Beach. This light & bright 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has an amazing open floor plan. All 3 bedrooms are on the same floor with a wonderful en-suite master bedroom, walk in closet and patio. The spa like master bath is complete with granite, dual sinks, separate shower & a wonderful spa tub. The upper main floor is very bright with an open living space connected to the true chef's kitchen. Which includes newer stainless steel appliances, a 6-burner range, wine fridge, and a large island. Hardwood floors, fireplace, powder bathroom, and 2 balconies round out this level. Retreat all year long to the extra large, private roof top deck featuring a peek a boo ocean views. Sit back and enjoy the Hermosa Beach life style. Just a short walk to the beach, pier, all new restaurants, farmers market and award winning schools. Includes private 2+ car, tandem parking garage.