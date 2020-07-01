All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
130 30th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

130 30th Street

130 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

130 30th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
In an appealing pocket of North Hermosa sits an elegant property only four homes away from the white sandy beach. This ideal coastal location allows one to enjoy the best of both quaint towns—Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach.

Stunning, stately and spacious for your ease the home is offered unfurnished or furnished; tastefully decorated and accented with reclaimed hardwood floors and new carpeting. This lovely three story is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2 stylishly remodeled baths, highlighting an ocean view living area, dining and kitchen. The open concept floor plan is a spectacular way to enjoy entertaining friends and family—mesmerizing panoramic ocean views and fresh ocean breezes create a picturesque back drop from the expansive top floor deck. Additionally, enjoy the amenities of a weight room/gym and two car garage. Love Where You Live…

http://www.vistasir.com/eng/rentals/detail/439-l-4600-ljcz3k/130-30th-st-a-hermosa-beach-ca-90254

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 30th Street have any available units?
130 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 30th Street have?
Some of 130 30th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
130 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 130 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 130 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 130 30th Street offers parking.
Does 130 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 30th Street have a pool?
No, 130 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 130 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 130 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 130 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

