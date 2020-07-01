130 30th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

In an appealing pocket of North Hermosa sits an elegant property only four homes away from the white sandy beach. This ideal coastal location allows one to enjoy the best of both quaint towns—Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach.



Stunning, stately and spacious for your ease the home is offered unfurnished or furnished; tastefully decorated and accented with reclaimed hardwood floors and new carpeting. This lovely three story is comprised of 3 bedrooms and 2 stylishly remodeled baths, highlighting an ocean view living area, dining and kitchen. The open concept floor plan is a spectacular way to enjoy entertaining friends and family—mesmerizing panoramic ocean views and fresh ocean breezes create a picturesque back drop from the expansive top floor deck. Additionally, enjoy the amenities of a weight room/gym and two car garage. Love Where You Live…



