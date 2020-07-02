1184 Cypress Ave.

Amenities

Hermosa Beach 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit located in a beautiful triplex in a great location, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, downtown, pier. Will consider pets, 2 Car garage enclosed. Flooring is tile and laminate. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, oven, stove, fridge, wine cooler. The Washer and Dryer are located inside the unit in the laundry room. Central Heating. The Living Room and Dinning Room are open and spacious, and they are located downstairs. The living room has a cozy fire place. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, and all the bedrooms have views of the hills and the city. The Unit has 2 balconies, one is accessed from the master bedroom, and one is accessed from the living room. The master bedroom has a walking closet. The water, trash and the gardener are paid by the owner. The electricity and gas is paid by the tenant. Available on 04/01/2018