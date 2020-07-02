All apartments in Hermosa Beach
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

1184 Cypress Ave.

1184 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1184 Cypress Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hermosa Beach 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit located in a beautiful triplex in a great location, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, downtown, pier. Will consider pets, 2 Car garage enclosed. Flooring is tile and laminate. Stainless steel appliances, microwave, oven, stove, fridge, wine cooler. The Washer and Dryer are located inside the unit in the laundry room. Central Heating. The Living Room and Dinning Room are open and spacious, and they are located downstairs. The living room has a cozy fire place. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, and all the bedrooms have views of the hills and the city. The Unit has 2 balconies, one is accessed from the master bedroom, and one is accessed from the living room. The master bedroom has a walking closet. The water, trash and the gardener are paid by the owner. The electricity and gas is paid by the tenant. Available on 04/01/2018

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 Cypress Ave. have any available units?
1184 Cypress Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1184 Cypress Ave. have?
Some of 1184 Cypress Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 Cypress Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1184 Cypress Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 Cypress Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1184 Cypress Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1184 Cypress Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1184 Cypress Ave. offers parking.
Does 1184 Cypress Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1184 Cypress Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 Cypress Ave. have a pool?
No, 1184 Cypress Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1184 Cypress Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1184 Cypress Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 Cypress Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1184 Cypress Ave. has units with dishwashers.

