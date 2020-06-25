116 Barney Court

Amenities
Single Family House w/ Open Sunny Spacious Layout !Ocean Views!! Large Yard. Quiet Neighborhood Huge Living Room and Bedrooms -
Happy Single Quiet Family Home (not a Townhouse) with back and side yards on a 1 Way Street
Large Rooftop 500ft+ Deck for outdoor Fun with Panoramic Views
Spacious Sunny Floor Plan with 3 1/2 Baths
Quiet One Way Street with Back and Side Yard.
New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Oversized Baseboards
Bright Roomy newly remodeled single family home
4th Bedroom can be huge Master (Home already has bedroom with attached bath ) or dedicated family room.
Fireplace
Rent $5950
Security Deposit $6500
SEE Virtual TOUR
https://youtu.be/YT84_um3Aoo
Professional kitchen, custom kitchen cabinetry, new paint, windows, and walnut hardwood floors throughout
Great open floor plan with Huge living room and Master Bedroom
Panoramic ocean views from Deck.
Ocean views from Family Room & Master Bedroom
Separate Downstairs office space
2 Car Garage with remote. Enter directly into home.
Quiet one way street with no traffic. Lots of Street parking.
Great Hermosa School District & Mira Costa High School.
Will Consider Pet for Additional pet rent of $100month.
Visit us at HermosaPM.com for additional information
(RLNE3038489)