Hermosa Beach, CA
116 Barney Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:20 AM

116 Barney Court

116 Barney Court · No Longer Available
Location

116 Barney Court, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family House w/ Open Sunny Spacious Layout !Ocean Views!! Large Yard. Quiet Neighborhood Huge Living Room and Bedrooms -
Happy Single Quiet Family Home (not a Townhouse) with back and side yards on a 1 Way Street
Large Rooftop 500ft+ Deck for outdoor Fun with Panoramic Views
Spacious Sunny Floor Plan with 3 1/2 Baths
Quiet One Way Street with Back and Side Yard.
New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Oversized Baseboards
Bright Roomy newly remodeled single family home
4th Bedroom can be huge Master (Home already has bedroom with attached bath ) or dedicated family room.
Fireplace

Rent $5950
Security Deposit $6500

SEE Virtual TOUR

https://youtu.be/YT84_um3Aoo

Professional kitchen, custom kitchen cabinetry, new paint, windows, and walnut hardwood floors throughout
Great open floor plan with Huge living room and Master Bedroom
Panoramic ocean views from Deck.
Ocean views from Family Room & Master Bedroom
Separate Downstairs office space
2 Car Garage with remote. Enter directly into home.
Quiet one way street with no traffic. Lots of Street parking.
Great Hermosa School District & Mira Costa High School.
Will Consider Pet for Additional pet rent of $100month.

Visit us at HermosaPM.com for additional information

(RLNE3038489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Barney Court have any available units?
116 Barney Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Barney Court have?
Some of 116 Barney Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Barney Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Barney Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Barney Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Barney Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Barney Court offer parking?
Yes, 116 Barney Court offers parking.
Does 116 Barney Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Barney Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Barney Court have a pool?
No, 116 Barney Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Barney Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Barney Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Barney Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Barney Court has units with dishwashers.
