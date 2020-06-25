116 Barney Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Family House w/ Open Sunny Spacious Layout !Ocean Views!! Large Yard. Quiet Neighborhood Huge Living Room and Bedrooms -

Happy Single Quiet Family Home (not a Townhouse) with back and side yards on a 1 Way Street

Large Rooftop 500ft+ Deck for outdoor Fun with Panoramic Views

Spacious Sunny Floor Plan with 3 1/2 Baths

Quiet One Way Street with Back and Side Yard.

New Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Oversized Baseboards

Bright Roomy newly remodeled single family home

4th Bedroom can be huge Master (Home already has bedroom with attached bath ) or dedicated family room.

Fireplace



Rent $5950

Security Deposit $6500



SEE Virtual TOUR



https://youtu.be/YT84_um3Aoo



Professional kitchen, custom kitchen cabinetry, new paint, windows, and walnut hardwood floors throughout

Great open floor plan with Huge living room and Master Bedroom

Panoramic ocean views from Deck.

Ocean views from Family Room & Master Bedroom

Separate Downstairs office space

2 Car Garage with remote. Enter directly into home.

Quiet one way street with no traffic. Lots of Street parking.

Great Hermosa School District & Mira Costa High School.

Will Consider Pet for Additional pet rent of $100month.



