Home
/
Hermosa Beach, CA
/
1131 19th Street
1131 19th Street

Location

1131 19th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hermosa Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Great deal on a vintage beach cottage. One very large bedroom (originally might have been 2) + a second bedroom and full bath. Home is older but well kept. Fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate laundry room, washer/dryer included. Fully landscaped front yard and cozy porch to sit and enjoy the neighborhood. Rear patio + open area on east side of house offers additional outdoor space or parking for several cars. Great opportunity to live in this family friendly neighborhood right around the corner from Hermosa View Elementary School and Sea View Park. Can attend RUHS or Mira Costa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 19th Street have any available units?
1131 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hermosa Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Hermosa Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 19th Street have?
Some of 1131 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1131 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1131 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hermosa Beach.
Does 1131 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1131 19th Street offers parking.
Does 1131 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 19th Street have a pool?
No, 1131 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1131 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 1131 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
