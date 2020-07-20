1131 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great deal on a vintage beach cottage. One very large bedroom (originally might have been 2) + a second bedroom and full bath. Home is older but well kept. Fully equipped kitchen with newer appliances, hardwood floors throughout, separate laundry room, washer/dryer included. Fully landscaped front yard and cozy porch to sit and enjoy the neighborhood. Rear patio + open area on east side of house offers additional outdoor space or parking for several cars. Great opportunity to live in this family friendly neighborhood right around the corner from Hermosa View Elementary School and Sea View Park. Can attend RUHS or Mira Costa.