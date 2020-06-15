721 S. Santa Fe Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in Hemet. Available Now. - 721 S. Santa Fe St., Hemet, 92534. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,325/Month, $1,325/Deposit, Approx. 1060 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Property comes with carpet & wood flooring, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer hook-up, 2-car garage, electric stove, ceiling fans, and fenced backyard. Must gross minimum of 3x the rent to qualify income-wise. Going West on E. Morton Pl., turn left onto S. Santa Fe St. Follow for about 1/2 mile, and the property is on your right.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5762758)