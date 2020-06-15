All apartments in Hemet
Last updated June 15 2020

721 S. Santa Fe Street

721 South Santa Fe Street · (951) 652-2399
Location

721 South Santa Fe Street, Hemet, CA 92543

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 721 S. Santa Fe Street · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House in Hemet. Available Now. - 721 S. Santa Fe St., Hemet, 92534. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,325/Month, $1,325/Deposit, Approx. 1060 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No pets allowed. Property comes with carpet & wood flooring, central AC/Heat, washer/dryer hook-up, 2-car garage, electric stove, ceiling fans, and fenced backyard. Must gross minimum of 3x the rent to qualify income-wise. Going West on E. Morton Pl., turn left onto S. Santa Fe St. Follow for about 1/2 mile, and the property is on your right.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 S. Santa Fe Street have any available units?
721 S. Santa Fe Street has a unit available for $1,325 per month.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 S. Santa Fe Street have?
Some of 721 S. Santa Fe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage.
Is 721 S. Santa Fe Street currently offering any rent specials?
721 S. Santa Fe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 S. Santa Fe Street pet-friendly?
No, 721 S. Santa Fe Street is not pet friendly.
Does 721 S. Santa Fe Street offer parking?
Yes, 721 S. Santa Fe Street does offer parking.
Does 721 S. Santa Fe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 S. Santa Fe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 S. Santa Fe Street have a pool?
No, 721 S. Santa Fe Street does not have a pool.
Does 721 S. Santa Fe Street have accessible units?
No, 721 S. Santa Fe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 721 S. Santa Fe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 S. Santa Fe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
