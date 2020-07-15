All apartments in Hemet
Find more places like 3851 Vicksburg Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hemet, CA
/
3851 Vicksburg Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

3851 Vicksburg Ct

3851 Vicksburg Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hemet
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3851 Vicksburg Court, Hemet, CA 92545

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
REHABBED HOME nestled in a quiet neighborhood of West Hemet. This 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home boasts its elegant interiors throughout the house! NEW CARPETS are present in the bedroom and living areas. SOLID BAMBOO FLOORING is laid out in the kitchen and entryway. NEW FLOORING in all bathrooms and laundry rooms. NEW WASHABLE PAINT and UPGRADED BLINDS all throughout the property. The gourmet kitchen has a KITCHEN ISLAND, WHITE oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher with beautiful cabinetry! Master bedroom has an ON-SUITE master bathroom with LARGE SOAKING TUB. Enjoy summer days with 2 PATIOS in your backyard. This home comes with INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM w/ UTILITY SINK, PAID GARDENER, and a THREE-car garage!

This home requires a 1-year lease and RENTER'S INSURANCE is mandatory. Small pets are negotiable. Sorry, no Section 8 applicants are allowed
Check Payment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3851 Vicksburg Ct have any available units?
3851 Vicksburg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hemet, CA.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 3851 Vicksburg Ct have?
Some of 3851 Vicksburg Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 Vicksburg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3851 Vicksburg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 Vicksburg Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3851 Vicksburg Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3851 Vicksburg Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3851 Vicksburg Ct offers parking.
Does 3851 Vicksburg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 Vicksburg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 Vicksburg Ct have a pool?
No, 3851 Vicksburg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3851 Vicksburg Ct have accessible units?
No, 3851 Vicksburg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 Vicksburg Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3851 Vicksburg Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hemet 2 BedroomsHemet 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Hemet Apartments with GaragesHemet Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Hemet Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CADesert Palms, CADiamond Bar, CAFairbanks Ranch, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CAApple Valley, CA
Lake San Marcos, CACathedral City, CACrestline, CABig Bear City, CAValle Vista, CADel Mar, CAIndio, CANorco, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CALake Arrowhead, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine