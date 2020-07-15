3851 Vicksburg Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

REHABBED HOME nestled in a quiet neighborhood of West Hemet. This 5 bedroom and 3.5 bath home boasts its elegant interiors throughout the house! NEW CARPETS are present in the bedroom and living areas. SOLID BAMBOO FLOORING is laid out in the kitchen and entryway. NEW FLOORING in all bathrooms and laundry rooms. NEW WASHABLE PAINT and UPGRADED BLINDS all throughout the property. The gourmet kitchen has a KITCHEN ISLAND, WHITE oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher with beautiful cabinetry! Master bedroom has an ON-SUITE master bathroom with LARGE SOAKING TUB. Enjoy summer days with 2 PATIOS in your backyard. This home comes with INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM w/ UTILITY SINK, PAID GARDENER, and a THREE-car garage!



This home requires a 1-year lease and RENTER'S INSURANCE is mandatory. Small pets are negotiable. Sorry, no Section 8 applicants are allowed

Check Payment