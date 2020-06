Amenities

Wonderful senior 55+ Home located in Valle Hermosa! This home features an open floor plan, large living room, kitchen with direct garage access and the kitchen eating area right off the living room! 2 nice size bedroom and one full bathroom! There is a sliding glass door off the living room and also off bedroom #2 which open to the full length covered rear patio! Finished garage with garage door opener! Nice size rear yard which gives you space between you and your neighbors! Hurry on this one or it will be gone! Renters insurance required. Pets considered on a case by case basis.