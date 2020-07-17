1351 Cabrillo Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Updated Manufactured Home - THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY in Sierra Dawn North - Spacious, bright, and airy remodeled home. Big windows allow in the light. Great kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and new dishwasher. Two very LARGE bedrooms. One bedroom as an ensuite so it almost double-sized. Nice, big private backyard! Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



Virtual Tour for a walkthrough experience:



Matterport link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6o6FJXv4DB4&brand=0



