Hemet, CA
1351 Cabrillo Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1351 Cabrillo Drive

1351 Cabrillo Drive · (951) 219-4264
Location

1351 Cabrillo Drive, Hemet, CA 92543

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1351 Cabrillo Drive · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated Manufactured Home - THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY in Sierra Dawn North - Spacious, bright, and airy remodeled home. Big windows allow in the light. Great kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and new dishwasher. Two very LARGE bedrooms. One bedroom as an ensuite so it almost double-sized. Nice, big private backyard! Includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Virtual Tour for a walkthrough experience:

Matterport link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6o6FJXv4DB4&brand=0

FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves, we ask that you go to our website at www.scoutpropertymanagement.com and do the following.

Select “Search Properties”
Select “View Details” on the page of your desired property
Select the “Contact Us” button and enter your information as well as the “Optional Information” dropdown section to further expedite the pre-screening process

We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting.

(RLNE5896926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Cabrillo Drive have any available units?
1351 Cabrillo Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 Cabrillo Drive have?
Some of 1351 Cabrillo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Cabrillo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Cabrillo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Cabrillo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Cabrillo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 1351 Cabrillo Drive offer parking?
No, 1351 Cabrillo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1351 Cabrillo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 Cabrillo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Cabrillo Drive have a pool?
No, 1351 Cabrillo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Cabrillo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1351 Cabrillo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Cabrillo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Cabrillo Drive has units with dishwashers.
