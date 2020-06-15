All apartments in Hemet
Hemet, CA
1265 Olive Tree Lane - D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

1265 Olive Tree Lane - D

1265 Olive Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Hemet
Location

1265 Olive Tree Lane, Hemet, CA 92543

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Refurbished quaint two bedrooms upstairs unit with a private upper large patio and new appliances. This unit features laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and very spacious rooms. These units are housed in a private gated section with assigned carport parking and storage. As the only upstairs unit, it provides a spacious covered patio accessed by beautiful french doors and opens to a large family room. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and windows for natural light. The bathroom has a tub and shower combo with a single sink vanity. These units are very spacious with 950 Sqft. SECTION 8 will be accepted but NO PETS allowed. A one year lease is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D have any available units?
1265 Olive Tree Lane - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hemet, CA.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D have?
Some of 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Olive Tree Lane - D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D does offer parking.
Does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D have a pool?
No, 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D have accessible units?
No, 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Olive Tree Lane - D does not have units with dishwashers.
