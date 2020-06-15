1265 Olive Tree Lane - D

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Refurbished quaint two bedrooms upstairs unit with a private upper large patio and new appliances. This unit features laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and very spacious rooms. These units are housed in a private gated section with assigned carport parking and storage. As the only upstairs unit, it provides a spacious covered patio accessed by beautiful french doors and opens to a large family room. Each bedroom has plenty of closet space and windows for natural light. The bathroom has a tub and shower combo with a single sink vanity. These units are very spacious with 950 Sqft. SECTION 8 will be accepted but NO PETS allowed. A one year lease is required.