Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
5550 Boardwalk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:59 PM

5550 Boardwalk

5550 Boardwalk · (310) 779-1723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash. The modern chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a butcher block island opens to a dining area, living room and spacious patio. Upstairs is the master suite with a sitting area, 2 large closets, master bathroom and the laundry closet. The gated, exclusive 360 Community is one of luxury, privacy and state of the art amenities. Offering two on site pools with fancy cabanas, a spa, a well-equipped gym, club house with pool tables, flat screens & kitchen, incredible grounds and a community that embodies the Los Angeles lifestyle. Other amenities include a dog park, kids play ground, top of the line basketball and tennis court, outdoor fireplace & fire pits, BBQs and lounge area. Centrally located, close to FWYS, LAX, and minutes from beaches and shopping. Located in the Wiseburn School district.
(Nearby Perks: Starbucks, Bed Bath Beyond, HOUSTONS, Trader Joes, Whole Foods). This is good living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5550 Boardwalk have any available units?
5550 Boardwalk has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5550 Boardwalk have?
Some of 5550 Boardwalk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5550 Boardwalk currently offering any rent specials?
5550 Boardwalk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5550 Boardwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, 5550 Boardwalk is pet friendly.
Does 5550 Boardwalk offer parking?
Yes, 5550 Boardwalk does offer parking.
Does 5550 Boardwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5550 Boardwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5550 Boardwalk have a pool?
Yes, 5550 Boardwalk has a pool.
Does 5550 Boardwalk have accessible units?
No, 5550 Boardwalk does not have accessible units.
Does 5550 Boardwalk have units with dishwashers?
No, 5550 Boardwalk does not have units with dishwashers.
