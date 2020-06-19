5550 Boardwalk

Amenities

360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash. The modern chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a butcher block island opens to a dining area, living room and spacious patio. Upstairs is the master suite with a sitting area, 2 large closets, master bathroom and the laundry closet. The gated, exclusive 360 Community is one of luxury, privacy and state of the art amenities. Offering two on site pools with fancy cabanas, a spa, a well-equipped gym, club house with pool tables, flat screens & kitchen, incredible grounds and a community that embodies the Los Angeles lifestyle. Other amenities include a dog park, kids play ground, top of the line basketball and tennis court, outdoor fireplace & fire pits, BBQs and lounge area. Centrally located, close to FWYS, LAX, and minutes from beaches and shopping. Located in the Wiseburn School district.

(Nearby Perks: Starbucks, Bed Bath Beyond, HOUSTONS, Trader Joes, Whole Foods). This is good living.