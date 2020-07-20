5525 Palm Drive

Amenities

Built in 2014, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath completely unattached single-family home features 1861 sq. ft of bright, open living, 2 entertainment areas, a family-friendly floor plan and it doesn't share any walls. Enter the first floor to a living room, kitchen & dining area with updated finishes, shaker cabinets and a large kitchen island. This level flows out to a small, fully enclosed yard. All three bedrooms and laundry room are conveniently positioned on the second floor. The large master suite features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, while the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. The sunny third floor media room has an expansive terrace and is perfect for entertaining. A two-car attached garage with a 240 EV Charger opens to a cul de sac alley, offering privacy and safety for kids. This newer home has AC, a soft water tank and a reverse osmosis system. ThreeSixty South Bay offers the ideal fusion of community, resort-like amenities, and a sought-after school district. Highlights in this gated community include 2 pools, a spa, high-tech fitness center, sports court, dog parks, a meditation garden, green space and a tot lot. ThreeSixty boasts an incredibly desirable location within the distinguished Wiseburn School District, home to the Wiseburn High School and Da Vinci Charter Schools. It is conveniently located 3.5 miles from the beach, 3 miles to LAX, and allows for easy freeway access.