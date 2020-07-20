All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

5525 Palm Drive

5525 Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5525 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Built in 2014, this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath completely unattached single-family home features 1861 sq. ft of bright, open living, 2 entertainment areas, a family-friendly floor plan and it doesn't share any walls. Enter the first floor to a living room, kitchen & dining area with updated finishes, shaker cabinets and a large kitchen island. This level flows out to a small, fully enclosed yard. All three bedrooms and laundry room are conveniently positioned on the second floor. The large master suite features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom, while the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. The sunny third floor media room has an expansive terrace and is perfect for entertaining. A two-car attached garage with a 240 EV Charger opens to a cul de sac alley, offering privacy and safety for kids. This newer home has AC, a soft water tank and a reverse osmosis system. ThreeSixty South Bay offers the ideal fusion of community, resort-like amenities, and a sought-after school district. Highlights in this gated community include 2 pools, a spa, high-tech fitness center, sports court, dog parks, a meditation garden, green space and a tot lot. ThreeSixty boasts an incredibly desirable location within the distinguished Wiseburn School District, home to the Wiseburn High School and Da Vinci Charter Schools. It is conveniently located 3.5 miles from the beach, 3 miles to LAX, and allows for easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 Palm Drive have any available units?
5525 Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 Palm Drive have?
Some of 5525 Palm Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5525 Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5525 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5525 Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 5525 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5525 Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 5525 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5525 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
