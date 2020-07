Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage

Welcome to Fusion, a gated community adjacent to Manhattan Beach, only 2 miles from the beach! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit has hardwood floors & carpeting, a large patio, & gourmet kitchen with granite counters & island. The townhome includes a 2 car garage with direct access to the unit. Enjoy the swimming pool, Jacuzzi, & outdoor shower facilities. Available for 6 month lease term.