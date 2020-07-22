All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 19 2020 at 5:11 AM

5429 Marine Avenue

5429 Marine Avenue · (310) 378-9494
Location

5429 Marine Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2076 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in a private gated community located West of the 405 freeway & just steps from Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Marine Village is a great place to live - close to beach, shops, restaurants, freeways. Freshly painted, new window blinds, new bathroom mirrors, newer appliances - refrigerator included. The expansive kitchen & breakfast nook opens to a comfortable family room, formal dining room, and 2 balconies. Three bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite which features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, oversized jacuzzi tub and double sided gas fireplace. The lower level features an office/4th bedroom & private bathroom which opens to a private patio. This beautifully landscaped complex features a heated pool and adjacent greenbelt park. Includes washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms - Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 Marine Avenue have any available units?
5429 Marine Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 Marine Avenue have?
Some of 5429 Marine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 Marine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5429 Marine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 Marine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5429 Marine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5429 Marine Avenue offer parking?
No, 5429 Marine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5429 Marine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 Marine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 Marine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5429 Marine Avenue has a pool.
Does 5429 Marine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5429 Marine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 Marine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5429 Marine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
