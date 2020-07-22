5429 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in a private gated community located West of the 405 freeway & just steps from Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach. Marine Village is a great place to live - close to beach, shops, restaurants, freeways. Freshly painted, new window blinds, new bathroom mirrors, newer appliances - refrigerator included. The expansive kitchen & breakfast nook opens to a comfortable family room, formal dining room, and 2 balconies. Three bedrooms are located upstairs including the master suite which features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, oversized jacuzzi tub and double sided gas fireplace. The lower level features an office/4th bedroom & private bathroom which opens to a private patio. This beautifully landscaped complex features a heated pool and adjacent greenbelt park. Includes washer and dryer on same level as bedrooms - Must see to appreciate!