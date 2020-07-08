5370 Pacific Terrace

Amenities

Charming Three Story Townhome, Centrally Located in the Heart of the South Bay, Near Beaches, Shopping and the Bustling Engineering/Aviation Hub. This 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bath Home Offers Impressive Amenities and Custom Appointments Throughout. Once Past the Private Courtyard, Step Inside and Look Out onto Warm Wood Floors that Dance Across the Blended Living Room + Fireplace to a Formal Dining Room & Chef's Kitchen Beyond. With Custom Cabinetry, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances & Center Island. A Powder Room + Guest En Suite w/ Full Bath & Private Patio that Complete the Main Level. The 3rd Floor Boasts a Large Master w/ Soaking Tub + Shower. Inside Laundry, Central HVAC + Sound System, Combined w/ Direct Access to a 2 Car Garage. Beautifully Landscaped Grounds Include 3 Pools, Fitness Center, 3 Community Rooms & Wine Tasting Room. Please Call/Text Andrew @ 818.531.8838 for showing