4536 w. 135th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Cozy Family Home in the Heart of Hawthorne - Lots of simple charm makes this house a great place to call home! Home features newly re-finished hardwood floors in the living and dining room. The dining room has a large picture window that brings in lots of sunlight. Brand new dual heater just installed. Kitchen, laundry room and bathroom have newer tile. Bathroom is completely remodeled. One of the bedrooms has a private entrance leading to the rear patio. All windows were installed a few years ago. Entire interior has been freshly painted in warm earth toned paint. Beautiful city light views from the rear patio. Super large yard (6,001 sq ft lot!) with an extra storage shed. Double car garage also features some shelving for even more storage. Home features a long driveway to accommodate 3-4 cars not including the 2 car garage.



Asking rent is $2,695 per month with a $2,695 security deposit. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities except gardening services. Dogs ARE allowed with an additional $500 NON-REFUNDABLE deposit. All applications will be submitted online and require a $35 credit check fee. A FULL application must be submitted by everyone over the age of 18. Full applications include: fully completed application form, copies of 2 most recent bank statements, copies of 2 most recent pay stubs (or P&L if self-employed) and copies of ID/DL. Applications WILL NOT be considered without all required documentation.



If you have any questions please call Fernando @ 310-529-7892. Serious inquiries only.



(RLNE2523396)