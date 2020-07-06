All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4536 w. 135th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4536 w. 135th St.
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

4536 w. 135th St.

4536 West 135th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4536 West 135th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy Family Home in the Heart of Hawthorne - Lots of simple charm makes this house a great place to call home! Home features newly re-finished hardwood floors in the living and dining room. The dining room has a large picture window that brings in lots of sunlight. Brand new dual heater just installed. Kitchen, laundry room and bathroom have newer tile. Bathroom is completely remodeled. One of the bedrooms has a private entrance leading to the rear patio. All windows were installed a few years ago. Entire interior has been freshly painted in warm earth toned paint. Beautiful city light views from the rear patio. Super large yard (6,001 sq ft lot!) with an extra storage shed. Double car garage also features some shelving for even more storage. Home features a long driveway to accommodate 3-4 cars not including the 2 car garage.

Asking rent is $2,695 per month with a $2,695 security deposit. Tenants will be responsible for all utilities except gardening services. Dogs ARE allowed with an additional $500 NON-REFUNDABLE deposit. All applications will be submitted online and require a $35 credit check fee. A FULL application must be submitted by everyone over the age of 18. Full applications include: fully completed application form, copies of 2 most recent bank statements, copies of 2 most recent pay stubs (or P&L if self-employed) and copies of ID/DL. Applications WILL NOT be considered without all required documentation.

If you have any questions please call Fernando @ 310-529-7892. Serious inquiries only.

(RLNE2523396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 w. 135th St. have any available units?
4536 w. 135th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 w. 135th St. have?
Some of 4536 w. 135th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 w. 135th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4536 w. 135th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 w. 135th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4536 w. 135th St. is pet friendly.
Does 4536 w. 135th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4536 w. 135th St. offers parking.
Does 4536 w. 135th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 w. 135th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 w. 135th St. have a pool?
No, 4536 w. 135th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4536 w. 135th St. have accessible units?
No, 4536 w. 135th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 w. 135th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4536 w. 135th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles