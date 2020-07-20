4444 W 115th St B

Amenities

4444 W 115th St Hawthorne CA 90250 - Property Id: 24275



Beautifully Remodeled Apartment in Prime Location



Located adjacent to LAX, Space X, and the new up and coming NFL stadium. This beautiful remodeled apartment is situated in a prime location.



Easy access to the 405 and the 105 freeway, the metro line, and public transportation, giving any tenant access to the greater Los Angeles Area. Also within walking distance to markets, coffee shops and restaurants as well as various retail stores.



This newly renovated unit has laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops and tile floors. Light and airy. Great as starter unit for couples or singles.



KEY FEATURES:

Utilities included: water

Newly renovated

Appliances included : Stove

Large Windows/Natural Light

tons of storage space

Single Parking

Pets: Cats and Small Dogs - Pet Deposit



LEASE TERMS:

Monthly Rent $1,350.00

Deposit $1,350.00

1 Year Lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24275p

