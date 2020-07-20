All apartments in Hawthorne
4444 W 115th St B

4444 W 115th St · No Longer Available
Location

4444 W 115th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4444 W 115th St Hawthorne CA 90250 - Property Id: 24275

Beautifully Remodeled Apartment in Prime Location

Located adjacent to LAX, Space X, and the new up and coming NFL stadium. This beautiful remodeled apartment is situated in a prime location.

Easy access to the 405 and the 105 freeway, the metro line, and public transportation, giving any tenant access to the greater Los Angeles Area. Also within walking distance to markets, coffee shops and restaurants as well as various retail stores.

This newly renovated unit has laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops and tile floors. Light and airy. Great as starter unit for couples or singles.

KEY FEATURES:
Utilities included: water
Newly renovated
Appliances included : Stove
Large Windows/Natural Light
tons of storage space
Single Parking
Pets: Cats and Small Dogs - Pet Deposit

LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $1,350.00
Deposit $1,350.00
1 Year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24275p
Property Id 24275

(RLNE5012010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 W 115th St B have any available units?
4444 W 115th St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 W 115th St B have?
Some of 4444 W 115th St B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 W 115th St B currently offering any rent specials?
4444 W 115th St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 W 115th St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 W 115th St B is pet friendly.
Does 4444 W 115th St B offer parking?
Yes, 4444 W 115th St B offers parking.
Does 4444 W 115th St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 W 115th St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 W 115th St B have a pool?
No, 4444 W 115th St B does not have a pool.
Does 4444 W 115th St B have accessible units?
No, 4444 W 115th St B does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 W 115th St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 W 115th St B does not have units with dishwashers.
