4444 W 115th St B

4444 W 115th St Hawthorne CA 90250 - Property Id: 24275
Beautifully Remodeled Apartment in Prime Location
Located adjacent to LAX, Space X, and the new up and coming NFL stadium. This beautiful remodeled apartment is situated in a prime location.
Easy access to the 405 and the 105 freeway, the metro line, and public transportation, giving any tenant access to the greater Los Angeles Area. Also within walking distance to markets, coffee shops and restaurants as well as various retail stores.
This newly renovated unit has laminate floors throughout. Kitchen has solid wood cabinets and granite counter tops and tile floors. Light and airy. Great as starter unit for couples or singles.
KEY FEATURES:
Utilities included: water
Newly renovated
Appliances included : Stove
Large Windows/Natural Light
tons of storage space
Single Parking
Pets: Cats and Small Dogs - Pet Deposit
LEASE TERMS:
Monthly Rent $1,350.00
Deposit $1,350.00
1 Year Lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/24275p
Property Id 24275
