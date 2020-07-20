4144 W 134th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious 3 BD 1.75 BA triplex centrally located in Hawthorne. This unit is positioned in the front of a 3-unit complex. This property features new carpet and new vinyl flooring, brand new paint, and a majestic fireplace! The bright kitchen comes with a dishwasher, stove and new oven! Laundry room in unit with washer and dryer hookups! Plenty of storage available with large closets in each bedroom with a Jack and Jill bathroom! 1-car covered carport space. Short distance to 405 FWY, 105 FWY, Hawthorne Plaza, Hawthorne Middle School, Ramona Elementary, Starbucks, banks, food, shopping, and more!