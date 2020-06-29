All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4135 W 139th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4135 W 139th Street
Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:52 PM

4135 W 139th Street

4135 West 139th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4135 West 139th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Must see to appreciate. Located in a great neighborhood in the City of Hawthorne. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently refinished hardwood floors Wood in living. Bedrooms has carpet. Washer and dryer hook-up is located outside the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4135 W 139th Street have any available units?
4135 W 139th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 4135 W 139th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4135 W 139th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4135 W 139th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4135 W 139th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4135 W 139th Street offer parking?
No, 4135 W 139th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4135 W 139th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4135 W 139th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4135 W 139th Street have a pool?
No, 4135 W 139th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4135 W 139th Street have accessible units?
No, 4135 W 139th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4135 W 139th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4135 W 139th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4135 W 139th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4135 W 139th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles