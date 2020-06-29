4135 W 139th Street

Must see to appreciate. Located in a great neighborhood in the City of Hawthorne. Unit features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Recently refinished hardwood floors Wood in living. Bedrooms has carpet. Washer and dryer hook-up is located outside the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
