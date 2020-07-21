3801 W 119 th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

What a great set up, for the multi-generational family! The front house has 2 bedrooms and a small office niche. The back building has a separate studio/bedroom with a bathroom; for a total of three bedrooms, and one and-a-half bathrooms. This charming house sits on a large corner lot, with a fenced-in, big, front yard; Perfect yard to host family gatherings and keep your pets. The home has just been updated with new windows, fresh paint, new carpet etc. It’s clean, fresh and ready for a new family to call it Home. This home feels good. The floor to ceiling windows throughout, give the home a cheerful light ambiance. Sunlight streams in from both sides of the home. The kitchen is updated and clean. Well planned with space maximized. There is plenty of storage and counter space. The lovely breezeway room, in between the kitchen and living room can be used as an office, exercise room, play room or reading room. The back building has a large studio/bedroom/rec room/office/man cave, multi-use room, as well as a laundry area and garage space. This unique property is one you don't want to miss out on, the previous occupants were here for many, many years, and we hope you will also want to make this house, your home. Call 714-403-3803 KIMBER to see this home.