13709 Chadron Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bacdff05f ---- Clean fully upgraded unit coming with new carpet in bedroom, luxury water proof vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint, private balcony, mirrored closet doors, new shower doors, new stainless steel dishwasher and range stove/oven, and hot water Included. Property is gated with available covered parking. Make an appointment to view via jamico.com today! Sorry, no pets. Relax in our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Vinyl Sheet Floors Walk In Closets Water Water & Trash