Hawthorne, CA
13709 Chadron Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

13709 Chadron Avenue

13709 Chadron Avenue · No Longer Available
Hawthorne
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Studio Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

13709 Chadron Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bacdff05f ---- Clean fully upgraded unit coming with new carpet in bedroom, luxury water proof vinyl plank flooring throughout, fresh paint, private balcony, mirrored closet doors, new shower doors, new stainless steel dishwasher and range stove/oven, and hot water Included. Property is gated with available covered parking. Make an appointment to view via jamico.com today! Sorry, no pets. Relax in our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Vinyl Sheet Floors Walk In Closets Water Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13709 Chadron Avenue have any available units?
13709 Chadron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13709 Chadron Avenue have?
Some of 13709 Chadron Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13709 Chadron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13709 Chadron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13709 Chadron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13709 Chadron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13709 Chadron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13709 Chadron Avenue offers parking.
Does 13709 Chadron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13709 Chadron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13709 Chadron Avenue have a pool?
No, 13709 Chadron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13709 Chadron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13709 Chadron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13709 Chadron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13709 Chadron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
