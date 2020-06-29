All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:50 AM

13614 Cordary Ave.

13614 Cordary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13614 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFFF RENT** Conveniently located near public transportation, schools and shopping centers. Our building offers a quiet and friendly environment, water, trash, and pool. 2-big walking closets. Call today to view this spacious unit. 6-month Lease. No Pets.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Electric Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=643

IT490608 - IT49MM643

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13614 Cordary Ave. have any available units?
13614 Cordary Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13614 Cordary Ave. have?
Some of 13614 Cordary Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13614 Cordary Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
13614 Cordary Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 Cordary Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 13614 Cordary Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13614 Cordary Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 13614 Cordary Ave. offers parking.
Does 13614 Cordary Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13614 Cordary Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 Cordary Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 13614 Cordary Ave. has a pool.
Does 13614 Cordary Ave. have accessible units?
No, 13614 Cordary Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 13614 Cordary Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13614 Cordary Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
