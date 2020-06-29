13614 Cordary Ave.

Amenities
**MOVE-IN SPECIAL - $250.00 OFFF RENT** Conveniently located near public transportation, schools and shopping centers. Our building offers a quiet and friendly environment, water, trash, and pool. 2-big walking closets. Call today to view this spacious unit. 6-month Lease. No Pets.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Electric Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=643
IT490608 - IT49MM643