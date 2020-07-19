13610 S. Cordary Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cffb7c9066 ---- Upgraded unit coming with new carpet in bedroom, newer luxury water proof vinyl plank flooring with soundguard throughout, new stainless range stove/oven and dishwasher, fresh paint, nice fixtures such as ceiling fans, refinished counter tops, and horizontal blinds throughout in this spacious bright unit. Sorry, not pets. Showing made by appointment. jamico.com Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located near SpaceX and the 105 & 405 freeways. Enjoy a walk to Jim Thorpe park. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Water & Trash