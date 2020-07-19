All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 13610 S. Cordary Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13610 S. Cordary Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

13610 S. Cordary Avenue

13610 Cordary Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13610 Cordary Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cffb7c9066 ---- Upgraded unit coming with new carpet in bedroom, newer luxury water proof vinyl plank flooring with soundguard throughout, new stainless range stove/oven and dishwasher, fresh paint, nice fixtures such as ceiling fans, refinished counter tops, and horizontal blinds throughout in this spacious bright unit. Sorry, not pets. Showing made by appointment. jamico.com Enjoy our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located near SpaceX and the 105 & 405 freeways. Enjoy a walk to Jim Thorpe park. 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Recently Remodeled Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue have any available units?
13610 S. Cordary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue have?
Some of 13610 S. Cordary Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13610 S. Cordary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13610 S. Cordary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13610 S. Cordary Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13610 S. Cordary Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue offer parking?
No, 13610 S. Cordary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13610 S. Cordary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue have a pool?
No, 13610 S. Cordary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13610 S. Cordary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13610 S. Cordary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13610 S. Cordary Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles