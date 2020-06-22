All apartments in Hawthorne
13109 Kornblum Avenue

13109 Kornblum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13109 Kornblum Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/636296509b ---- Not your average 2 bedroom unit!- This unit offers a spacious floor plan, dining area , lots of closet and storage space with gated parking. Newly remodeled unit with all new upgrades including quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring, new mirrored closet doors, fresh paint, new shower doors, new vanity, new toilet, and other nice new fixtures such as lights, hardware, etc. Pictures are from a similiar unit. Make an appointment today via jamico.com! Sorry, no pets. Relax in our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. Located one block from Kornblum Elementary School and three blocks from Prairie Middle School Gardener Gated Community Laundry Range Vinyl Sheet Floors Water Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13109 Kornblum Avenue have any available units?
13109 Kornblum Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13109 Kornblum Avenue have?
Some of 13109 Kornblum Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13109 Kornblum Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13109 Kornblum Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13109 Kornblum Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13109 Kornblum Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13109 Kornblum Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13109 Kornblum Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13109 Kornblum Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13109 Kornblum Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13109 Kornblum Avenue have a pool?
No, 13109 Kornblum Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13109 Kornblum Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13109 Kornblum Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13109 Kornblum Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13109 Kornblum Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
