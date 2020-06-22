13109 Kornblum Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/636296509b ---- Not your average 2 bedroom unit!- This unit offers a spacious floor plan, dining area , lots of closet and storage space with gated parking. Newly remodeled unit with all new upgrades including quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, luxury waterproof vinyl plank flooring, new mirrored closet doors, fresh paint, new shower doors, new vanity, new toilet, and other nice new fixtures such as lights, hardware, etc. Pictures are from a similiar unit. Make an appointment today via jamico.com! Sorry, no pets. Relax in our gated and professionally managed building, laundry facilities on-site, centrally located next to LAX and the 105 & 405 freeways. Located one block from Kornblum Elementary School and three blocks from Prairie Middle School Gardener Gated Community Laundry Range Vinyl Sheet Floors Water Water & Trash