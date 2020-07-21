13024 Union Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Come home to a Luxury top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at the resort-like gated community of South Bay ThreeSixty. Huge master suite features a generous walk-in closet, abundant linen closet, and a master bathroom with stylish stone slab countertops and tile shower. Open floor plan lights up the living room, kitchen, dining from the extra large balcony overlooking beautifully landscaped common area. Contemporary kitchen features granite countertops, high-end cabinets, oversized island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on a relaxing private balcony! Two large carpeted bedrooms have plantation shutters. Unit has own large laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Residents will enjoy resort-like amenities featuring state-of-the-art fitness center, 3 heated pools and a spa, cabanas, fire pits, sports court, BBQ area, party room and playground. Centrally located near LAX, major freeways (405,105,91), tech industries & aerospace. Walking distance to Metro Green Line. Minutes to beaches, shopping & dining. A MUST SEE!!