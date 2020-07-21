All apartments in Hawthorne
13024 Union Avenue

13024 Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13024 Union Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Come home to a Luxury top floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at the resort-like gated community of South Bay ThreeSixty. Huge master suite features a generous walk-in closet, abundant linen closet, and a master bathroom with stylish stone slab countertops and tile shower. Open floor plan lights up the living room, kitchen, dining from the extra large balcony overlooking beautifully landscaped common area. Contemporary kitchen features granite countertops, high-end cabinets, oversized island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your morning coffee on a relaxing private balcony! Two large carpeted bedrooms have plantation shutters. Unit has own large laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Residents will enjoy resort-like amenities featuring state-of-the-art fitness center, 3 heated pools and a spa, cabanas, fire pits, sports court, BBQ area, party room and playground. Centrally located near LAX, major freeways (405,105,91), tech industries & aerospace. Walking distance to Metro Green Line. Minutes to beaches, shopping & dining. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13024 Union Avenue have any available units?
13024 Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13024 Union Avenue have?
Some of 13024 Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13024 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13024 Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13024 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13024 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 13024 Union Avenue offer parking?
No, 13024 Union Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13024 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13024 Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13024 Union Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13024 Union Avenue has a pool.
Does 13024 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13024 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13024 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13024 Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
