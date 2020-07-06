All apartments in Hawthorne
11715 Menlo Avenue

11715 Menlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11715 Menlo Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Tenants are moving out by December 1st! Showings will be available on or after December 1st, 2019. Apartment will be getting new paint, new flooring, and upgrades. Charming 2 Bedroom with parking spaces located in Hawthorne. Second floor entry with windows facing the front of the building. Kitchen has a Dining/Eating Area. Laundry Room and 1 Parking Space with a Storage Box included. Will consider Section 8.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11715-menlo-ave-hawthorne-ca-90250-usa/275521af-37e3-4aaa-81ec-9b73154438bf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11715 Menlo Avenue have any available units?
11715 Menlo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11715 Menlo Avenue have?
Some of 11715 Menlo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11715 Menlo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11715 Menlo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 Menlo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11715 Menlo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11715 Menlo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11715 Menlo Avenue offers parking.
Does 11715 Menlo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11715 Menlo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 Menlo Avenue have a pool?
No, 11715 Menlo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11715 Menlo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11715 Menlo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 Menlo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11715 Menlo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

