11715 Menlo Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal parking recently renovated some paid utils

Tenants are moving out by December 1st! Showings will be available on or after December 1st, 2019. Apartment will be getting new paint, new flooring, and upgrades. Charming 2 Bedroom with parking spaces located in Hawthorne. Second floor entry with windows facing the front of the building. Kitchen has a Dining/Eating Area. Laundry Room and 1 Parking Space with a Storage Box included. Will consider Section 8.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/11715-menlo-ave-hawthorne-ca-90250-usa/275521af-37e3-4aaa-81ec-9b73154438bf



No Pets Allowed



