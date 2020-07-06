11715 Menlo Avenue

Amenities
Tenants are moving out by December 1st! Showings will be available on or after December 1st, 2019. Apartment will be getting new paint, new flooring, and upgrades. Charming 2 Bedroom with parking spaces located in Hawthorne. Second floor entry with windows facing the front of the building. Kitchen has a Dining/Eating Area. Laundry Room and 1 Parking Space with a Storage Box included. Will consider Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
