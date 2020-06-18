All apartments in Half Moon Bay
Find more places like 207 Washington Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Half Moon Bay, CA
/
207 Washington Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

207 Washington Blvd

207 Washington Boulevard · (415) 890-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

207 Washington Boulevard, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom · Avail. now

$12,997

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit Whole House · Avail. now

$15,997

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.

Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from VIA UNO Cucina Italiana & Bar, Asian Kings Kitchen and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner to eat.

The house has been remodeled and is ideal for a group of families or professionals who want to explore Northern California on their terms and at their own pace and stay at a luxurious Airbnb after exploring the city. Our home has 2 fully furnished bedrooms and 1 bath fully stocked with essentials (towels, shampoo, conditioner, etc). It has a living room where a family or group of friends can relax while watching Netflix or their favorite TV show or movie. You can also enjoy the view of the beach either from the inside or standing outside the small patio. Have a take away food or order via food delivery service and eat together with your family at the dining table provided. Just bring your bag!

Conveniently located, this home is minutes away from The Barn, Sam's Chowder House, Taqueria La Mordida, Caffé Mezza Luna and other shops that you'll need! If you love adventures and nature, you may go to the Coastal Trail and Quarry Park which are just a few minutes drive from the property.

You can get to Washington Avenue by Bus via Hwy 1 & Ruisseau Francais Ave bus stop passing Cabrillo Hwy N.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.
Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.
Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Washington Blvd have any available units?
207 Washington Blvd has 2 units available starting at $12,997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 207 Washington Blvd have?
Some of 207 Washington Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Washington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
207 Washington Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Washington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 207 Washington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Half Moon Bay.
Does 207 Washington Blvd offer parking?
No, 207 Washington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 207 Washington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Washington Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Washington Blvd have a pool?
No, 207 Washington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 207 Washington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 207 Washington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Washington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Washington Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Washington Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Washington Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 Washington Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CAHillsborough, CAPacifica, CABurlingame, CAMillbrae, CASan Bruno, CABelmont, CA
South San Francisco, CASan Carlos, CADaly City, CAFoster City, CAMenlo Park, CAPalo Alto, CAEast Palo Alto, CALos Altos, CASan Lorenzo, CAEmeryville, CATiburon, CASausalito, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity