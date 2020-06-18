207 Washington Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave internet access

Property Amenities internet access

This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.



Conveniently located, this spacious home is minutes away from VIA UNO Cucina Italiana & Bar, Asian Kings Kitchen and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner to eat.



The house has been remodeled and is ideal for a group of families or professionals who want to explore Northern California on their terms and at their own pace and stay at a luxurious Airbnb after exploring the city. Our home has 2 fully furnished bedrooms and 1 bath fully stocked with essentials (towels, shampoo, conditioner, etc). It has a living room where a family or group of friends can relax while watching Netflix or their favorite TV show or movie. You can also enjoy the view of the beach either from the inside or standing outside the small patio. Have a take away food or order via food delivery service and eat together with your family at the dining table provided. Just bring your bag!



Conveniently located, this home is minutes away from The Barn, Sam's Chowder House, Taqueria La Mordida, Caffé Mezza Luna and other shops that you'll need! If you love adventures and nature, you may go to the Coastal Trail and Quarry Park which are just a few minutes drive from the property.



You can get to Washington Avenue by Bus via Hwy 1 & Ruisseau Francais Ave bus stop passing Cabrillo Hwy N.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.

Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.



No Pets Allowed



