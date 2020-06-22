Amenities

1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights. This property has been completely remodeled with custom wood floors, Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, fresh interior paint, custom shutters, new carpet, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, private enclosed patio and much more; all bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities & fixtures, and master includes closet organizer. The community is nicely landscaped with greenbelts and a community pool. This charming property is located off Colima and Azusa Blvd in the City of Hacienda Heights.



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Hacienda La Puente

UTILITIES: Trash is included. Tenant pays all other utilities

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications



