Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1964 Camberley Ln #142

1964 Camberley Ln · (909) 367-2031
Location

1964 Camberley Ln, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1964 Camberley Ln #142 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1964 Camberley Ln #142 Available 07/01/20 1964 CAMBERLEY LN #142 HACIENDA HEIGHTS, 91745 (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Charming 3 bed, 2.5 bathroom Condo for rent in Hacienda Heights. This property has been completely remodeled with custom wood floors, Quartz Countertops, stainless steel appliances, fresh interior paint, custom shutters, new carpet, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, private enclosed patio and much more; all bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities & fixtures, and master includes closet organizer. The community is nicely landscaped with greenbelts and a community pool. This charming property is located off Colima and Azusa Blvd in the City of Hacienda Heights.

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Hacienda La Puente
UTILITIES: Trash is included. Tenant pays all other utilities
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

(RLNE4473873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have any available units?
1964 Camberley Ln #142 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have?
Some of 1964 Camberley Ln #142's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Camberley Ln #142 currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Camberley Ln #142 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Camberley Ln #142 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 is pet friendly.
Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 offer parking?
No, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 does not offer parking.
Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have a pool?
Yes, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 has a pool.
Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have accessible units?
No, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1964 Camberley Ln #142 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1964 Camberley Ln #142 does not have units with air conditioning.
