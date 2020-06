Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Welcome home to 16905 Chalford Ct in Hacienda Heights. This wonderfully recently remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath town house with attached 2 car garage will leave you with nothing more to be desired. with a private yard and inside unit washer and dryer hookups, recessed lighting and open floor plan you can quickly find yourself at home. come and take a look and make this house your home before its gone