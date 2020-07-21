15805 Lonecrest Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 Hacienda Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Story Home on a Large Lot centrally located in Hacienda Heights. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home offers an inviting entry with split entry door open to a large Living Room with a beautiful fire place. The Family Room is directly located off the open kitchen with a convenient bar top separating the 2 rooms then open to the very large private backyard with a fully covered patio cover. Each of the 4 bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Additionally this homes offers an inside laundry room with a private to the backyard. Newer carpet and new paint finishes this home and makes it perfect and ready for a speedy move in. NOTE: this home does not offer any garage use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15805 Lonecrest Drive have any available units?
15805 Lonecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15805 Lonecrest Drive have?
Some of 15805 Lonecrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15805 Lonecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15805 Lonecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.