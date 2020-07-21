15805 Lonecrest Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Single Story Home on a Large Lot centrally located in Hacienda Heights. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home offers an inviting entry with split entry door open to a large Living Room with a beautiful fire place. The Family Room is directly located off the open kitchen with a convenient bar top separating the 2 rooms then open to the very large private backyard with a fully covered patio cover.

Each of the 4 bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. Additionally this homes offers an inside laundry room with a private to the backyard. Newer carpet and new paint finishes this home and makes it perfect and ready for a speedy move in. NOTE: this home does not offer any garage use.