15441 Los Molinos St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

15441 Los Molinos St

15441 Los Molinos Street · No Longer Available
Location

15441 Los Molinos Street, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
ROOM 4 RENT Quiet Street Hacienda Heights w/pool - Property Id: 139862

ROOM IN SHARED HOUSE. 1 OCCUPANT ONLY

Partially furnished, ROOM in Hacienda Heights home. Room comes w/ private bathroom as well as shared access to kitchen, laundry room, pool/outdoor bbq, & living room. Spacious yard w/ lots of shaded seating areas to unwind. Drawer dresser available--bring a bed! Must love dogs--home has dogs.

HOME IS SHARED WITH FEMALE OWNER. All utilities included--water, electricity, trash, gas, & internet. No pets allowed.

Looking for a clean tenant who loves dogs. Home is located in a great, quiet neighborhood. It is ideally suited for a professional or retiree. No alcohol, smoking, partying, or overnight guests.

Requirements 3x rent in income per mo ($2700 per mo for previous 2 mo). Photo ID. Move in funds are 1st & last mo rent, plus security deposit of $700, TOTAL $2500. Background & credit check. NEG COVID-19 test due to roommate situation with senior.

Apply online first, home then shown to pre-approved applicants. NelaLife777@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139862
Property Id 139862

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15441 Los Molinos St have any available units?
15441 Los Molinos St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15441 Los Molinos St have?
Some of 15441 Los Molinos St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15441 Los Molinos St currently offering any rent specials?
15441 Los Molinos St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15441 Los Molinos St pet-friendly?
No, 15441 Los Molinos St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15441 Los Molinos St offer parking?
No, 15441 Los Molinos St does not offer parking.
Does 15441 Los Molinos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15441 Los Molinos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15441 Los Molinos St have a pool?
Yes, 15441 Los Molinos St has a pool.
Does 15441 Los Molinos St have accessible units?
No, 15441 Los Molinos St does not have accessible units.
Does 15441 Los Molinos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15441 Los Molinos St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15441 Los Molinos St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15441 Los Molinos St does not have units with air conditioning.
