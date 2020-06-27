15441 Los Molinos St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included pool bbq/grill

ROOM 4 RENT Quiet Street Hacienda Heights w/pool - Property Id: 139862



ROOM IN SHARED HOUSE. 1 OCCUPANT ONLY



Partially furnished, ROOM in Hacienda Heights home. Room comes w/ private bathroom as well as shared access to kitchen, laundry room, pool/outdoor bbq, & living room. Spacious yard w/ lots of shaded seating areas to unwind. Drawer dresser available--bring a bed! Must love dogs--home has dogs.



HOME IS SHARED WITH FEMALE OWNER. All utilities included--water, electricity, trash, gas, & internet. No pets allowed.



Looking for a clean tenant who loves dogs. Home is located in a great, quiet neighborhood. It is ideally suited for a professional or retiree. No alcohol, smoking, partying, or overnight guests.



Requirements 3x rent in income per mo ($2700 per mo for previous 2 mo). Photo ID. Move in funds are 1st & last mo rent, plus security deposit of $700, TOTAL $2500. Background & credit check. NEG COVID-19 test due to roommate situation with senior.



Apply online first, home then shown to pre-approved applicants. NelaLife777@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139862

No Pets Allowed



