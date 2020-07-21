All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

15408 Three Palms Street

15408 Three Palms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15408 Three Palms Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House with Dream Kitchen - This newly remodeled home is on a quiet cul-de-sac close to all schools. Upgraded Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and is a chef's dream! The living room has a custom fireplace with Davidson Bricks, a dining room which leads out to a breezeway then the garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a bath. The yard off the kitchen has concrete - great for entertaining. The other yard has RV parking. Gardener is included.

3 Bedroom 1 Bath House
Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen
Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathroom
Central Air
Newer Carpet
Water Filtration System
Recessed Lighting with dimmer
Custom made fireplace with Davidson Bricks
Double Garage with Opener
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Two Back Yards
RV Parking
Gardener Paid
3/4 bath in garage

APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4090527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15408 Three Palms Street have any available units?
15408 Three Palms Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 15408 Three Palms Street have?
Some of 15408 Three Palms Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15408 Three Palms Street currently offering any rent specials?
15408 Three Palms Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15408 Three Palms Street pet-friendly?
No, 15408 Three Palms Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15408 Three Palms Street offer parking?
Yes, 15408 Three Palms Street offers parking.
Does 15408 Three Palms Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15408 Three Palms Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15408 Three Palms Street have a pool?
No, 15408 Three Palms Street does not have a pool.
Does 15408 Three Palms Street have accessible units?
No, 15408 Three Palms Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15408 Three Palms Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15408 Three Palms Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15408 Three Palms Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15408 Three Palms Street has units with air conditioning.
