15408 Three Palms Street

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom House with Dream Kitchen - This newly remodeled home is on a quiet cul-de-sac close to all schools. Upgraded Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and is a chef's dream! The living room has a custom fireplace with Davidson Bricks, a dining room which leads out to a breezeway then the garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a bath. The yard off the kitchen has concrete - great for entertaining. The other yard has RV parking. Gardener is included.



3 Bedroom 1 Bath House

Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen

Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathroom

Central Air

Newer Carpet

Water Filtration System

Recessed Lighting with dimmer

Custom made fireplace with Davidson Bricks

Double Garage with Opener

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Two Back Yards

RV Parking

Gardener Paid

3/4 bath in garage



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.



No Pets Allowed



