15408 Three Palms Street

3 Bedroom House with Dream Kitchen - This newly remodeled home is on a quiet cul-de-sac close to all schools. Upgraded Kitchen with all stainless steel appliances and is a chef's dream! The living room has a custom fireplace with Davidson Bricks, a dining room which leads out to a breezeway then the garage with washer/dryer hook-ups and a bath. The yard off the kitchen has concrete - great for entertaining. The other yard has RV parking. Gardener is included.
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House
Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen
Granite Countertops in Kitchen & Bathroom
Central Air
Newer Carpet
Water Filtration System
Recessed Lighting with dimmer
Custom made fireplace with Davidson Bricks
Double Garage with Opener
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Two Back Yards
RV Parking
Gardener Paid
3/4 bath in garage
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.
No Pets Allowed
