Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Beautifully remodeled single story home located at the end of a cup-de-sac in a highly desired area. Recently remodeled with windows, flooring, New bathrooms, paints.... 2-car attached garage with washer and dryer that has a direct access to the house. Walking distance to a good school and public park. Convenient location that is just minutes from the freeway and shopping centers.