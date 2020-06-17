1503 Dunswell Avenue

Amenities

granite counters new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities accepts section 8 new construction

Brand new 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home in cul-de-sac street, elegant laminated flooring throughout the entire living room and bedrooms, once you walk into the home, you will be impressed by a large living room and open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and a separated Family Room. The entire house has a 9 ft high ceiling with crown molding and recessed lighting. It is located on a private street & serene location, walking distance to schools, supermarkets, NEAR Hacienda Blvd business district: banks, post-office, strip plaza, restaurants, churches and temple, and very close to 60 freeway."Section 8 will come"