14920 Walbrook Drive

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow. Everything is newly remodeled inside the home. This home is conveniently located near the 60 freeway, Valley High School & Palm Canyon School, numerous restaurants & fine dining & shopping centers!
- Kitchen Fully Remodeled
- Bathrooms Fully Remodeled
- New Plank Flooring throughout living room, hallway & bedrooms
- New Central A/C & Heating
- New Windows Throughout House
- Double Car Garage
Requirements:
- Minimum 600 Credit Score
- 2.5 times the rental income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgements
- $35 application fee per adults over the age of 18 years
- NO PETS
(RLNE5606254)