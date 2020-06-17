All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Hacienda Heights, CA
14920 Walbrook Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

14920 Walbrook Drive

14920 Walbrook Drive · (562) 236-0102
14920 Walbrook Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14920 Walbrook Drive · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY REMODELED HOUSE IN HACIENDA HEIGHTS!!! - This beautiful spacious home in the gracious city of Hacienda Heights is a fully remodeled 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with an open living concept flow. Everything is newly remodeled inside the home. This home is conveniently located near the 60 freeway, Valley High School & Palm Canyon School, numerous restaurants & fine dining & shopping centers!

- Kitchen Fully Remodeled
- Bathrooms Fully Remodeled
- New Plank Flooring throughout living room, hallway & bedrooms
- New Central A/C & Heating
- New Windows Throughout House
- Double Car Garage

Requirements:
- Minimum 600 Credit Score
- 2.5 times the rental income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgements
- $35 application fee per adults over the age of 18 years
- NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5606254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14920 Walbrook Drive have any available units?
14920 Walbrook Drive has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14920 Walbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14920 Walbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14920 Walbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14920 Walbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 14920 Walbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14920 Walbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 14920 Walbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14920 Walbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14920 Walbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 14920 Walbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14920 Walbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 14920 Walbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14920 Walbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14920 Walbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14920 Walbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14920 Walbrook Drive has units with air conditioning.
