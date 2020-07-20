All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

14873 Edgeridge Drive

14873 Edgeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14873 Edgeridge Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Guest House with views located in the million dollar neighborhood of Hacienda Heights. This guest house is separate from the main house offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with approximately 950 sq ft of living space. Both the bedrooms are of a nice size with city light and mountain views. Enjoy cooking in the brand new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and breathtaking views. The bathroom is a 3/4 bath with beautiful upgrades featuring custom decorative tile. Other amenities this property has to offer is separate parking from main house and outside patio located in the back of the guest house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have any available units?
14873 Edgeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have?
Some of 14873 Edgeridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14873 Edgeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14873 Edgeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14873 Edgeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14873 Edgeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14873 Edgeridge Drive offers parking.
Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14873 Edgeridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have a pool?
No, 14873 Edgeridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14873 Edgeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14873 Edgeridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14873 Edgeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14873 Edgeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
