14873 Edgeridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Guest House with views located in the million dollar neighborhood of Hacienda Heights. This guest house is separate from the main house offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with approximately 950 sq ft of living space. Both the bedrooms are of a nice size with city light and mountain views. Enjoy cooking in the brand new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and breathtaking views. The bathroom is a 3/4 bath with beautiful upgrades featuring custom decorative tile. Other amenities this property has to offer is separate parking from main house and outside patio located in the back of the guest house.