14425 Frankton Avenue

Location! Location! Location! "South Facing" Great Feng Shui" Beautiful single family home located in the heart of Hacienda Heights with mountain in hill views from backyard! Conveniently located in a quiet and private Cul De Sac. Close to schools, Hiking Trails, Puente Hills Mall, Coffee Shops, Restaurants, shopping and much much more.. This beautiful home offer 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Open Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including Stove and Refrigerator. Nice fireplace in the center of Family and Living Room. Large back yard with lots of fruit trees and plenty of space for entertaining. This beautiful home have many upgrades and a huge Master Bedroom with a Jacuzzi tub in Master Bath along with huge walk in closet. Laminate wood flooring and recess lighting throughout the entire home. Don't miss this opportunity to move your family into this wonderful and spacious home.