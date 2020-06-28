1436 Countrywood Ave

Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Steps away from Award winning Wilson High School. Close to 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, Puente Hills Mall, Hospital and Transportation. Beautifully 3-Bedroom Countrywood Condo! Upstairs unit, Home Features a Nice Relaxing Porch with a View of the Gorgeous Grounds and Neighborhood. New paint, new tile wall and hardware in main bathroom; Laminate Flooring in living room; Newer Remodeled Kitchen with Cherry wood Cabinets, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floor. Open floor plan, Bedrooms are Bright and airy. Master Features Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. Separate Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Move-In Condition! Community Pool and spa. HOA covers the roof, Exterior paint, exterior termite and pool/spa, water/trash & gardening. Backed up to a large city park, Schabarum Regional Park with kid's playground and covered seating for BBQ's and picnics. Easy freeway access.
(RLNE5096341)