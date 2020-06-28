All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1436 Countrywood Ave

1436 Countrywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1436 Countrywood Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Steps away from Award winning Wilson High School. Close to 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, Puente Hills Mall, Hospital and Transportation. Beautifully 3-Bedroom Countrywood Condo! Upstairs unit, Home Features a Nice Relaxing Porch with a View of the Gorgeous Grounds and Neighborhood. New paint, new tile wall and hardware in main bathroom; Laminate Flooring in living room; Newer Remodeled Kitchen with Cherry wood Cabinets, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floor. Open floor plan, Bedrooms are Bright and airy. Master Features Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. Separate Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Move-In Condition! Community Pool and spa. HOA covers the roof, Exterior paint, exterior termite and pool/spa, water/trash & gardening. Backed up to a large city park, Schabarum Regional Park with kid's playground and covered seating for BBQ's and picnics. Easy freeway access.

(RLNE5096341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Countrywood Ave have any available units?
1436 Countrywood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1436 Countrywood Ave have?
Some of 1436 Countrywood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Countrywood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Countrywood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Countrywood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Countrywood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Countrywood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1436 Countrywood Ave offers parking.
Does 1436 Countrywood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1436 Countrywood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Countrywood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1436 Countrywood Ave has a pool.
Does 1436 Countrywood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1436 Countrywood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Countrywood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 Countrywood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 Countrywood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1436 Countrywood Ave has units with air conditioning.
