1436 Countrywood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! Steps away from Award winning Wilson High School. Close to 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, Puente Hills Mall, Hospital and Transportation. Beautifully 3-Bedroom Countrywood Condo! Upstairs unit, Home Features a Nice Relaxing Porch with a View of the Gorgeous Grounds and Neighborhood. New paint, new tile wall and hardware in main bathroom; Laminate Flooring in living room; Newer Remodeled Kitchen with Cherry wood Cabinets, Granite Counter tops and Tile Floor. Open floor plan, Bedrooms are Bright and airy. Master Features Walk-In Closet and Private Bath. Separate Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Move-In Condition! Community Pool and spa. HOA covers the roof, Exterior paint, exterior termite and pool/spa, water/trash & gardening. Backed up to a large city park, Schabarum Regional Park with kid's playground and covered seating for BBQ's and picnics. Easy freeway access.



(RLNE5096341)