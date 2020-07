Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully updated Family Home With Pool. Lots Of Room For RV And Extra Cars On Huge 10,117 Sq Ft Lot. 3 Beds, 2 Baths, Cozy Electric Fireplace In Living Room. Features new paint, carpet and wood laminate flooring, large updated kitchen with granite counters, central Air Conditioning, ceiling fans, recessed lighting and newly updated tile showers and bathrooms. Pool has also been newly remodeled - perfect for the upcoming summer weather!